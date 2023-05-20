The coach: “I pushed on the mentality to understand where we could go”. The plans for the future

The last image only tells of a burning disappointment, not taking into account the rest, the initial plans and the difficulties encountered along the way. The “perfect suicide” committed by Palermo against Brescia with which they saw the playoffs vanish at the last minute of the championship (thanks to Reggina’s victory in full recovery), however, was the synthesis of a season in which the limits are been more than the merits, if compared to the change of goal during the race. Too many times the rosanero have the advantage like in the high evening they are not recovered, if not overturned. On the other hand, the company did not fail on the initial objective, maintaining the category was achieved well in advance. The City Group through the mouth of Ferran Soriano, last summer at the time of taking over the majority package of the rosanero club from president Mirri, had been clear in this regard. See also Deliberate loss?: NBA investigates Dallas Mavericks after missing playoffs

Disappointment and boos — The more than 32,000 Barbera the other evening did not take it well, the boos at the end of the match were emblematic of a sentiment that in these hours is against and asks for explanations about something that was not foreseen and the rosanero have tried to conquer. They are all in the dock, starting with Eugenio Corini believed to be primarily responsible for a broken dream, followed by a team accused of having little character. Palermo dreams of Serie A, the club is already working for the future and seems willing to do so with the coach chosen last summer, by virtue of an agreement and a two-year project. Corini, at this moment, enjoys the trust of the City Group. The goal is to reinforce a team that he hasn’t been able to withstand the request for a leap in quality, both mentally and technically. A squad built in two sections with a sort of revolution after Baldini’s resignation last August, two weeks before the start of the season, which led to the arrival of about twenty players between the summer and the repair market . A group that took the time to get out of the hot spot in the standings and secure the championship, but that didn’t provide input when it was decided to try to be daring, especially from the winter additions, even if more generally some players have not made according to the pedigree. A change of plan implemented precisely to measure the quality of the workforce with a view to having to win from which the evaluations for next season will arise. See also Brescia-Palermo, all in two minutes: Segre replies to Galazzi

Future goals — “I feel part of a process and I pushed on the mentality precisely because I wanted to understand where we could go – said Corini at the end of the race at the end of a discussion with the management -. It is important to make evaluations also with a view to the future. From tomorrow I want to take this team where it deserves. On the future vision, the idea is very clear. We have been talking to the club for two months about what we should do. In the last 20 years, Palermo have won Serie B twice, the first time I was here, the second was Iachini’s team. In both cases they were great teams.” Palermo is already projected to the future and the feeling that a substantial strengthening maneuver will be implemented on the market is very concrete.

