Palermo, technicians from the Green sector investigate a poisoned tree in via Caragine: “A liquid was injected to kill the plant”

A tree “killer” is on the move Palermo. Several holes at a distance of about 15 centimeters from each other, were found on the crown of the trunk, where liquid with substances was injected to kill the plant that fell yesterday. This was discovered by the Municipality of Palermo during the checks carried out in via Carthage from the technicians of the Green sector of the administration of Piazza Pretoria.

The councilor for green areas speaks of a “serious matter” Peter Alongiaccording to which “a liquid with substances was injected to kill the plant”. The same situation, he reveals, was found in the adjacent bush and, for this reason, its felling was ordered “before a further collapse and new conditions of risk for the safety of people occur”.

The area where the trees are located is owned by the Iacpbut the interventions were prepared and carried out by the offices of the Green sector of the Municipality “which will also proceed to formally report the facts to the Public Prosecutor’s Office”, assures Alongi.