Palermo, a thirteen-year-old takes his own life while his parents are away from home: he had been a victim of bullying at school

A 13-year-old boy took his own life while at home. The incident occurred on Saturday evening in Villagrazia di Carini (in the province of Palermo), while the parents were not in the apartment. The thirteen-year-old attended Vittorio Emanuele Orlando middle school Palermo.

According to an initial reconstruction, it was the parents who, upon returning home, found the young man who took his own life hanging himself. The carabinieri of the Villagrazia di Carini station are investigating the case, having collected the parents’ testimonies and seized the electronic devices from which they hope to find useful details for the investigation. Among the hypotheses that the boy was the victim of bullies, who had mocked him on several occasions. Today in the Vittorio Emanuele Orlando middle school, lessons are suspended.

READ ALSO: Perrino at 2pm: “Youth violence is the real social emergency”

Subscribe to the newsletter

