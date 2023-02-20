He traveled twenty kilometers against traffic on the Palermo-Mazara del Vallo motorway from Palermo to Villagrazia di Carini, before being stopped while he was aboard his Alfa Romeo and fined: the protagonist is a 75-year-old man, who has touched several motorists numerous times.

They were the ones who raised the alarm at 112: fortunately his race ended without damage or injuries, but the intervention of three traffic police patrols was necessary.

The elderly driver was escorted to his destination, but his inattention cost him dearly: his license was withdrawn, his car was impounded and he was fined thousands of euros.