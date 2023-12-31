Tragedy in Palermo, where a 7-year-old girl died at the Buccheri La Ferla hospital, brought by her parents for flu. The little girl died despite resuscitation attempts. To understand what happened we will have to wait for the results of the diagnostic test which will be carried out in the next few days after taking some samples of tissues, organs and blood.

According to an initial reconstruction of the facts, the little girl, who apparently had a high fever since the previous day, arrived at the hospital already in cardiac arrest. Doctors' attempts to resuscitate her were useless. An apparently inexplicable tragedy on which the doctors, with the support of the forensic medicine specialists of the Polyclinic, will try to clarify.

According to what has been ascertained so far, the little girl had no known pathologies but, according to her parents, her body temperature had risen significantly the previous day. Initially she seemed to have a normal fever, a bad seasonal flu that the drugs couldn't contain anyway. As soon as her condition worsened, her family decided to take her to hospital and so they picked her up and headed to Buccheri where, however, the 7-year-old girl's heart stopped beating. There are various hypotheses put forward so far, from sepsis to gastric hemorrhage, but the answers will only come with the results of the tests.