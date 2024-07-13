A 52-year-old carabiniere from the Palermo court’s escort service He died last night at the Cervello hospital after being bitten by a violin spiderFranco Aiello, 52, had spent a day in the countryside last Sunday.

When he returned home he noticed a redness on his ankle. Admission to Cervello hospital on Wednesday. Then the situation worsened.

«Dear Franco – his friends write on Facebook – we will all miss you here, memories are the most powerful weapon of all: No one is able to erase them and the strongest ones even survive the passing of time without thinking of the victims it claims.. Above all, we will miss your sincerity, your way of seeing life and facing the world; we will miss you as a friend and confidant, as the precious guardian of so many of our secrets.”