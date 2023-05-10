Palermo, a 32-year-old shot dead in the Boccadifalco village

A 32 year old, Aleandro Guadagna was assassinated this morning in Palermo by gunfire. The murder took place in via Mulino 32 – township of Boccadifalco – in the southern periphery of the Sicilian capital.



The area was closed to traffic and the carabinieri and 118 health workers intervened on the spot. According to initial information, the crime would have occurred at the height of a dispute that broke out for economic reasonsin particular, for unpaid rents.

Palermo, identified the alleged perpetrator of the crime

The carabinieri of the provincial command have identified the owner of the property. At first, the soldiers presented themselves to the man without finding him.

His family said he left home early and left a letter saying he was going to meet the tenant to settle the unpaid rent.

According to relatives, no one would have ever imagined it could end like this. The man is currently in the barracks under interrogation, after which the arrest will be validated or not.

