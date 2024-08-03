Palermo, 3-year-old boy drowns in home pool

A three-year-old boy died this afternoon in Via del Tritone in Palermo. According to initial information, the little boy drowned in the home pool. The 118 paramedics and police officers intervened and attempted to save the child.

When the tragedy happened, the child’s parents were at home and were resting. The little boy, who would have turned three tomorrow, went out into the garden alone and ended up in the pool where he drowned. The father, having noticed his son’s absence, looked for him everywhere and then found him lifeless in the pool. He called for help and several ambulances arrived with the resuscitator, but there was nothing that could be done for the little boy. The investigation is being conducted by the agents of the San Lorenzo police station. In the area of ​​the villa, in the seaside village of Sferracavalloparticularly popular in the summer, many know the child’s family. In front of the house where the tragedy occurred there is a crowd of friends and acquaintances, shocked by what happened.