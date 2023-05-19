Palermo, 11-year-old stabs his schoolmate and punctures his lung: “The aggressor is bullied”

He stabbed his schoolmate and punctured his lung. It happened yesterday in Palermo, where a 14-year-old boy was hospitalized after being injured by his eleven-year-old companion. According to the first reconstructions of the investigators, that of the young attacker would have been a reaction to the bullying he suffered from the victim, three years older than him. To tell what happened would have been the latter, taken to the hospital by her grandfather and some of her family members.

The 11-year-old would go with a knife at the school they both attend, the “Quasimodo” institute, and at the end of the lessons he allegedly lashed out at the boy, it is not yet clear whether after a quarrel or outright. The 14-year-old suffered injuries to his hands and arms, a sign that he would have tried to defend himself, and to his chest. One of his stab wounds also punctured a lung. He is hospitalized in a critical area at the civil hospital, but his life is not in danger. The attacker, indicated to the carabinieri by the same victim, was visited at the Children’s Hospital, but was not injured.