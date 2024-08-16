A 10-month-old baby was hospitalized in Palermo for suspected intoxication: traces of cannabinoid were found in his blood. The hypothesis is that the newborn – who is not in danger of life – ingested a piece of hashish or marijuana.

The little boy arrived on the evening of August 15th at the pediatric emergency room of the Cervello hospital in Palermo accompanied by his two parents, both in their early twenties, by car.

According to an initial reconstruction, the two noticed that the child was ill and immediately took him to the hospital by car, preferring not to waste time waiting for the ambulance to arrive.

After triage, the doctors immediately performed the first tests, which revealed the presence of tetrahydrocannabinol, the active ingredient in cannabis, in the newborn’s urine.

Once the test report arrived, the health workers at Cervello hospital called 112 asking for the intervention of the military who started the investigation to try to clarify what happened. The suspicion is that, although small, the child ingested a piece of hashish or marijuana found in the house.

