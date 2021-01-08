The frozen waters of the Tobol, in Russia, have swallowed up many treasures for millions of years: bones of mammoths, woolly rhinoceros or even shark teeth. This river is rich in fossils and is the delight of paleontologists, such as Yaroslav Makarov. “Among our finds was a cave lion bone, which is extremely rare even today, ehe explains in a wetsuit. We also found fossilized teeth of rays and sharks dating from the Turgai Sea and the glacial lake of West Siberia. They are all precious and unique. “

But to have good visibility underwater, three meters from the bottom, you have to wait for winter, when the outside temperature can drop to -25 degrees. A dive that is not for everyone, so scientists and professional divers team up. After resurfacing, the fossils are studied at the Russian Academy of Sciences and then transferred to a local museum. Each year, the river reveals new bones, millions of years old.