Paleontology Scientists discover fossils of arguably the world’s largest terrestrial animal in Argentina – Lyrical lizard passes even blue whale

Researchers found fossils in Argentina that may belong to the largest terrestrial animal of all time.

A study of bones more than 98 million years old revealed that it is a long-necked giant dinosaur, the titanosaurus.

Titanosaurs belonged to the order of sauropods. Representatives of the species are known for their long tail and neck, small head, and four thick legs.

Vegetable titanium saurs typically grew to be about 9 to 12 meters long and weighed 13,000 kilograms.

At first, the group of species spread around the world, but the most recent individuals lived specifically in South America.

There, they grew into giants, titled the largest terrestrial animals in the world.

Patagotita mayorum the remains of the named species were first discovered in Argentina in 2012. Based on the bones, these giants weighed about 69 tons and increased in length by more than 37 meters.

That trip would accommodate about seven elephants, two buses, and half the width of a football field.

The length of the patagotitan also bypasses the largest of the living species today, the blue whale, which grows to a maximum of about 30 meters.

Also left behind were Argentine saurs, which, despite their huge weight of 80-100 tons, grew to a length of only 22-35 meters.

Fresh the fossil discovery was made by the Argentine National Council for Science and Research, Conicet, which estimates that the remains would belong to an even bigger lizard than Patagotitan.

Excavations are still ongoing, but to date, the research team has found 24 vertebrae and a few hip beers. Some of the bones have already been excavated, some have just been identified.

Scientists have not yet been able to assess in more detail which species represents the bones.

According to them, there are clear differences in the bones compared to other monsters living in the area. At the moment, therefore, it appears that this is a previously completely unknown species of titanosaurus.

Research published Cretaceous Research Journal.

Fossil discovery the research team has not agreed to comment further on its study.

Investigating Titanosaurs Aline Ghilardi from the Brazilian University of Rio Grande do Norte said he was skeptical about the study.

He says the fossil find is one of the most comprehensive of its era, but claims about the world’s largest terrestrial animal may be exaggerated.

“Numerous research groups have called their recent discoveries the largest dinosaurs ever discovered in the world, but these statements have always had to be corrected in the light of more detailed analyzes,” Ghilardi said To New Scientist magazine.

“But no doubt it’s a huge animal, one of the largest in the world.”

World the classification of the most massive animals is not quite simple. An American researcher Mathew Wedelin according to fossils, the harder they are, the bigger they are.

“Burying whale-sized terrestrial animals is not easy,” Wedel described In an interview with New Scientist.

Some paleontologists believe that the patagotite, titled the largest in the world, did not reach anywhere near the heaviest series of dinosaurs.

According to them, a species of dinosaur that was up to twice as heavy as patagotitan was once rattled on Earth.

It is a Mara crab found in 1878 and is considered a more or less mythical creature due to limited evidence.

The only evidence is one piece of the spine that was examined by a paleontologist Edward Copen according to 1.5 meters long.

It is estimated that the bone as a whole would have been about 2.4 meters long, whereas the corresponding bone in patagotitan is 1.4 meters in size.

Based on one bone, the paleontologist who examined it estimated the dinosaur to weigh 80 to 120 tons.

However, the bone was so brittle that it crumbled to dust before further examination. Thus, all the calculations related to the Marauruna are at best enlightened guesses.

Although the title of the world’s largest-ever-living earth has not yet been redistributed, the Argentine fossil discovery opens up opportunities for a wide range of research.

According to Ghilard, the discovery shows that both giant and small sauropods all lived in the same era and in the same area.

This suggests that South America’s diverse ecosystem was able to support a wide range of different long-necked herbivores.

Coexistence was successful because each species used plants growing at different heights for food.

“So it would seem that, among many other features, size also mattered.”