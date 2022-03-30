Paleontology How did man manage to tame a wolf’s best friend? Scientists are still arguing, but one theory relates to the harsh winters

In the minds of many, the wolf is a timid skier of forests, a dreaded and hated big beast. Miraculously, how did our ancestors manage to tame the dog about it?

When people roamed the glacial Eurasian mammoths more than 30,000 years ago, they already had large primitive dogs as companions. The wolf was thus domesticated shortly after the man first ventured into the cold north.

How did the big beast end up as our family member?