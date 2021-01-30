Paleontology A four-year-old found a trace of a dinosaur on the beach in Wales

An imprint of about ten cents is estimated to have belonged to a sloppy predator less than a meter long.

In South Wales The beach in Britain is one of the few places in the world where ancient monsters are certainly known to have roamed.

The Barry town area is literally known for its traces of ancient monstrous lizards, and the latest discovery there was made in January by a four-year-old Lily Wilder. He drew his father’s attention to what he had seen in the rock, which had been inferred by a slender, two-legged dinosaur.

Age there are about 220 million years left, making it even older and significant by dinosaur standards.

“The trail is one of the best preserved in all of Britain and will help paleontologists better understand how dinosaurs walked,” says the curator. Cindy Howell National Museum Wales in the bulletin.

Wilder’s father took a picture, and his mother Sally Wilder got to know the matter further. The imprint was in a detached boulder that will be removed and taken to a museum in Cardiff.

“We were absolutely excited to find out that it was indeed a trace of a dinosaur. It is gratifying that it is now being taken to the museum for future generations to explore, ”says Sally Wilder.

With researchers there is not quite accurate information about what kind of dinosaur left a ten centimeter long mark on Barry’s cliff. The creature is estimated to have been three-toed, about 75 centimeters high and 2.5 meters long.

Probably it was quite a slender beast walking on two legs and actively hunting smaller animals and even insects.

Quite similar traces have been found in the United States, left by one of the first monstrous lizards, Coelophysis.

Most of the traces found on Barry’s shores have so far not belonged to dinosaurs but to crocodile-type ancient beasts.