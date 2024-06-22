Home page World

A previously unknown dinosaur species was discovered on the border between Canada and the USA. Because of its numerous horns, it was named after a Nordic deity.

Colorado – The skeleton of this gigantic horned dinosaur was found on the border between the USA and Canada. It is believed to have lived in the subtropical coastal plains of what is now northern Montana in the USA around 78 million years ago. Although it has been extinct for millions of years, the find provides information that turns assumptions about its habitat on its head. Often such ancient bone finds are discovered by chance by passers-by.

The dinosaur with the horned headdress was named after a Nordic deity

One Study by Colorado State University is now presenting this previously unknown animal. The scientists have named the dinosaur “Lokiceratops rangiformis” after the god Loki. The Norse god is known for his two-horned crown, a feature that the dinosaur also has. Measuring about 6.7 meters long and weighing about 5.5 tons, the Lokiceratops had an impressive number of horns, including two curved horns that were more than 40 cm long and located above its eyes, as well as an asymmetrical pair of blade-shaped horns on its neck frill, each about a meter long.

Prof. Joseph Sertich of Colorado State University explained: “This new dinosaur pushes the boundaries of the bizarre head ornamentation of Ceratopsians. Its skull ornaments demonstrate that evolutionary selection for this striking body decoration contributed to the enormous diversity of Cretaceous ecosystems.”

He assumes that the horns served to intimidate rivals or attract mates. The dinosaur’s powerful beak suggests that it fed on low-growing vegetation such as ferns and flowering plants.

The discovery of the dinosaur calls into question previous assumptions about the prehistoric ecosystem

The dinosaur also expands our understanding of ceratopsian dinosaurs. The discovery shows that Lokiceratops shared its habitat with four other horned dinosaur species, challenging previous assumptions about the ecosystem at that time. Mark Loewen of the University of Utah compares this to the discovery of “five species of elephant living in the same savannah in Kenya.”

This unexpected diversity of species in the ceratopsians suggests surprisingly rapid evolution in a limited geographic region. “Lokiceratops helps us understand that we are only scratching the surface when it comes to the diversity and relationships within the horned dinosaur family tree,” says Mark Loewen in a Statement. A student at Oklahoma State University also discovered a new species of dinosaur. (No)