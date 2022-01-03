The paleontologist Willian Nava, director of the Museum of Paleontology in Marília, identified five dinosaur eggs among the fossils found during excavations, in Presidente Prudente, in the interior of São Paulo. He believes the eggs were laid by a carnivorous theropod dinosaur that lived in the region at least 65 million years ago.

The fossils are still the object of studies, carried out with the support of other Brazilian paleontologists. “These are rare finds that help us understand the transition from avian to terrestrial dinosaurs,” he said.

Theropod dinosaurs were bipedal, supporting their bodies on their hind limbs, which were more developed than the front. They were most abundant during the Upper Cretaceous, between 65 million and 80 million years ago.

Nava announced the discovery on Wednesday, 29, after the magazine iScience published the finding of a fossilized embryo inside a dinosaur egg, preserved in a museum in China. “We don’t know if our eggs have embryos, but it is an important finding, as it is very difficult to find fossilized eggs, as they are very fragile structures”, he said.

The five eggs he identified as theropods were in the same location where a litter of crocodile eggs was found in June of this year.

Nava has been excavating the Presidente Prudente paleontological site for over a decade. Last year, the site was listed by the city, which decided to fence off the area with a fence. During the work, fragments of fossils appeared in an area that had not yet been researched. “In September 2020 we found the first signs of eggshells and we continued to dig. A month later, we collected eight crocodylomorph (prehistoric reptile) eggs,” he said.

This year, more eggs were found at the site and one of them had a different shape. “We researched it and concluded that it was a dinosaur egg. We just continued with the excavation and we came across other eggs like it.”

According to the researcher, dinosaur eggs are larger than those of crocodiles found in the same location and measure 12 to 13 cm long and 6 to 7 cm wide. The texture of the shell is also different, according to him. “While the crocodile’s is smooth, the theropod dinosaur’s has small undulations.”

The five eggs were taken to Marília’s museum. Nava has already compared them with images of similar fossil carnivorous dinosaurs found in Argentina, Mongolia and China. The studies must continue in partnership with the University of Brasília (UnB) to validate the identification of the species of dinosaur that laid the eggs and to search its interior with the help of special equipment.

“From the moment we look into this material, we hope to obtain important information to understand that very remote period. It won’t be surprising if we find an embryo too,” he said.

The finding, according to him, highlights the importance of the Presidente Prudente paleontological site, where bones and even teeth of birds from the Cretaceous period were also found. It also reinforces the thesis that the interior of São Paulo, especially the west of São Paulo, was a great park for dinosaurs in past eras.

“This entire set of fossils will bring relevant information to help understand the environment in which these animals lived and how the changes that transformed our interior in São Paulo into what it is today took place,” he said.

