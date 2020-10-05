In the absence of a few hours for the transfer market to close, he presented the Leganes to his penultimate incorporation. Sergi Palencia (24 years old) signed a week ago for the pepineros on a crazy Monday (three signings) which was followed later by the agitated incorporation of Miguel de la Fuente. All movements that draw a template with strokes of First. So says the paper. But Palencia it is practical type. He knows from his own experience that Second does not understand names. Only of returns. And that’s why he warns, even more so after the defeat his team achieved yesterday against him. Castellon (2-0): “Whoever thinks that in Second you’re going to walk around, he’s wrong ”.

Sergi He speaks with a firm tone and deep reflections. He gets wet in almost everything he says, like when he asserts that at Barça B he was “well off”. Trained in the Farmhouse, his ambitions to grow Barcelona made him leave two years ago for the Girondins of Bordeaux. Then he signed for the Saint-Ettienne, club from which it comes on loan.

“In France I have learned a lot of things. It is positive to get out of your comfort zone. See another world. Barcelona It’s a bubble, you don’t see the real world until you get out: dealing with a new language, culture, new style and companions… all that makes you mature a lot. At the football level I think it has contributed a lot to me. There it is much more physical, of duels, of power … I have also grown there ”, he confesses in a speech very similar to the one his now partner intoned Javi hernandez in your presentation. In his case, the bubble was called Real Madrid.

In the BarçaBy the way, Palencia met Tarin, whom he defines as his best friend “inside and outside of football.” Both now share a wardrobe. It’s not by chance. “He has spoken very well to me about the club. Seeing him so comfortable and excited gave me a lot and it also infected me to come and contribute ”, he confesses.

Blaugrana dress Sergi He has proven the toughness of the category in which he now militates. “Come to Second and to Leganes It is not a step back because this club has an ambitious plan. He is not the typical one who descends and adjusts, but wants to return (…) The first thing you look at, beyond the field, is the huge squad that there is. All the records out there can be assumed. A category like Second It is going to demand a lot from you. At the level of name and experience we have them. There is also a great group ”, she clarifies.

And despite everything, he knows it will be difficult. “Who thinks that in Second Some team is going to walk, it is that they do not know it. It is wrong. It is very long and super competitive. At home and abroad it costs you and rivals put you in difficulties. It’s going to be super difficult, ”she insists.

And in that difficulty lies the challenge that has prompted him to finish in Butarque, where he will have the competition of Rosales on the right side. “It is good that there is competition in all positions, although I do not come to compete with Rosales, but to learn from him, his experience and then the coach chooses. I compete against rivals ”, he clarified.

Before him Girona, Palencia could debut, well because of the inconvenience Rosales, well because the Venezuelan, if fit, has been summoned with the Red wine. “I’m ready to play if necessary,” said Palencia himself, who made his debut against him yesterday. Castellon with the elastic of the Lega. “On a personal level I had good feelings. I hadn’t competed for a long time and I felt good, although the result makes you angry. I did not taste it as I would have liked ”, she concludes.