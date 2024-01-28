The Freemasons rejoice: Palazzo Giustiniani can return to the Grand Orient of Italy

THEmeetings, conferences, negotiations, consultations. Palazzo Giustiniani is the heart of the life of the Senate. But it could soon change ownership and end up in the hands of the Freemasons. That's right. As Il Fatto Quotidiano reports, “the Grand Orient of Italy, the oldest and most substantial Masonic ordinance of our country, can celebrate: thank you to the appeal just accepted by the Court of Cassation, the Goi could soon see its right to dispose of Palazzo Giustiniani, its old headquarters in the center of Rome and for some time now owned by the State, which can boast offices, classrooms and residences available to the Senate”.

Furthermore, the issue was reopened during La Piazza last August, the Affaritaliani event conceived and conducted by director Angelo Maria Perrino. Building purchased in 1911 by the GOI which “was beaten by the fascist regime”. And after the Liberation “we filed a lawsuit to regain possession”, said the Grand master Stefano Bisi in Ceglie Messapica during the long interview granted to the director of Affari Perrino. The beginning of a long negotiation which resulted in an agreement in 1988 with the then president of the Senate Giovanni Spadolini.

In the agreement with Spadolini, Il Fatto Quotidiano recalls “it was established that the State would retain ownership of the property, however, granting a part of it – around 140 square meters – to the Goi which could have been built there the museum of Italian freemasonry. The agreement with Spadolini, however, remains a dead letter and so the Grand Orient continues its legal battles, the last act of which was two days ago, when the Supreme Court put a full stop”.

The Supreme Court annulled the ruling of the Council of State which affirmed the jurisdiction of the Ordinary Judge on the matter. Translated: according to the Court of Cassation, the TAR must deal with the issue, not the Court. What happens, then? Il Fatto Quotidiano responds: “That if the Goi continued its battle before the administrative courts, it could now really reach its goal.”

Subscribe to the Affari WhatsApp channel!

