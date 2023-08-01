In collaboration with: Palazzina Creativa

Creative buildingPaduan digital agency, signs the new LAGO Design website, one of the most renowned furniture brands at a national and international level. For LAGO, the agency has revised the entire digital experience with the aim of putting people at the center and obtaining high-level performancenot just in terms of conversion.

A site developed in co-design mode

Improving the user experience, the company’s KPIs and reducing consumption were the three drivers of an immense analysis and design work carried out jointly by the Creative and Tech teams of theCommunication Agency Palazzina Creativa with an internal team dedicated to the project. The website was in fact developed with a co-design modewhich includes the customer in every phase of the design starting from the analysis and which involved about 500 stakeholders (including private individuals, architects and dealers).

The first step for renew the digital experience of LAGO Design’s main digital touch point was analyze the concrete needs of users and the critical points of current navigation flowsthe. Having established the project objectives with the company, the substantial wireframing, concept, design and development work began, which led to the final result.

The ultimate digital experience: dynamic, personalized navigation

The UX of the LAGO site has been designed for individual users, offering apersonalized browsing experience for each target, which follows precise and defined flows. Based on the types of user they have been developed different interfaces and the paths are also diversified on the basis of needs and purchase phases, reaching as far as the lead (fundamental KPI of the company) or the purchase request.

Integrated and sustainable infrastructure

The designed infrastructure makes full use of the mode jamstack, organizing vertical information silos: communication takes place through theintegration of systems (DAM, PIM, CRM, CMS) that exploit artificial intelligence services to speed up the user experience and integrations.

The contents – developed to offer the end user both product information and emotional details – are managed with WordPress, while the centralization of media assets is entrusted to THRON. The management of CRM and SSO information relies on the Salesforce platform, the entire frontend is managed with VUE.js as a framework, while the research entrusted to Algolia.

The usage of serverless systems for architecture development of the site has made possible a significant reduction in infrastructure costs, a greater predisposition to scaling and a reduction of CO2 emissions into the environment up to 40%, thus supporting LAKE Design in a path greener and more sustainable even in digital points.