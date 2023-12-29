He real Madrid announced this Friday the renewal of the Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti until June 30, 2026, thus renewing his link with the white team, which ended at the end of the current season, in June 2024.

It may be of interest to you: Junior breaks the market with a stellar signing from Brazil: the signature and presentation are missing

The new contract puts an end to the rumors that placed Ancelotti as Brazil coach starting next June 30. A renewal agreement between Real Madrid and the Italian coach announced just after the break for the Christmas holidays and in which the club, on its website, highlighted the successes achieved by 'Carletto' both in the white team and in his extensive career on the bench.

“In his five seasons as coach of Real Madrid he has won 10 titles: 2 Champions Leagues, 2 Club World Cups, 2 European Super Cups, 1 League, 2 Copa del Rey and 1 Spanish Super Cup”says Real Madrid.

Read here: Colombia National Team starter, in Napoli's sights: million-dollar signing in Italy?

“Carlo Ancelotti is the only coach who has won 4 European Cups and the one who has achieved the most victories in the history of this competition (118), and is also the first coach to win the five major European Leagues (Italy, England, France, Germany and Spain)“, Add.

Photo: David Rawcliffe. Efe

Ancelotti He has played 260 games directing Real Madrid, divided into two stages (2013-2015 and 2021-present), of which he has won 189, tied 33 and lost 38. With his future already defined, 'Carletto' faces a second half of the season in which he has at real Madrid leader -by goal difference- in the Spanish League.

In addition, it led the 'merengues' to qualify as first in the group in the Champions League ahead of the round of 16 in which they will face the RB Leipzig and starting his journey in the Spanish Super Cup and the Copa del Rey in early 2024.

Photo: See also Lazio, from Holland: away match against Feyenoord for the Biancocelesti Juan Carlos Hidalgo. Efe

Brazil, looking for another coach

This news closes the door to seeing Ancelotti directing in South America. For a few months there has been talk of an agreement between the Italian coach and the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), but everything collapsed with the renovation.

Furthermore, the CBF and Brazilian football are in serious trouble due to the intervention of a court of Rio de Janeiro in the Confederation, dismissed Ednaldo Rodrigues of the presidency and placed Jose Perdiz as an intervener, a situation that is being investigated by the Fifa and Conmebol.

You can also read: Teo Gutiérrez and the affected woman make a radical decision after a case of sexual harassment

Additionally, all of the technician's contact was with Ednaldo Rodrigues, who actually got the papers signed, but no longer heads the confederation. As a result, it was Ancelloti who no longer had guarantees.

One of the options that Brazil is considering to face the Copa America 2024 is to give confidence to the technician Fernando Diniz, who despite the regular results in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, has just won the Copa Libertadores with Fluminense.

SPORTS

With information from EFE.

More news in EL TIEMPO