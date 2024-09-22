Saturday, September 21, 2024, Victoria stadium field, in Aguascalientes. The Eagles of Americawho are coming off a 3-0 win over Atlas de Guadalajara in the match corresponding to matchday eight of the 2024 Apertura tournament, visit the Hidrorayos del Necaxa, in search of their third consecutive victory.
The last time América and Necaxa faced each other was in matchday three of the 2024 Apertura tournament, and the match ended 0-0. That match also took place on the field of the Estadio Victoria.
Goalkeeper: Unsain
Defenders: Mayorga, Oliveros, Montes and Lara
Detaining midfielders: Palavecino and Arce
Attacking midfielders: Jurado, Paradela and Garnica
Forward: Diber Cambindo
Goalkeeper: Luis Angel Malagon
Defenses: Espinoza Acosta, Ramon Juarez, Nestor Araujo and Calderon
Midfielders: Richard Sanchez and Jonathan Santos
Attacking midfielders: Alejandro Zendejas, Diego Valdés and Brian Rodríguez
Forward: Henry Martin
The first minutes of the second half are already underway, and although América does not stop fighting, the match is still 1-0 in favor of the Hidrorayos del Necaxa. The scorer of the match was midfielder Palavecino, who surprised both fans and opponents with a goal worthy of the rival he was facing.
