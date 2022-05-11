A lifting of the palate and pharynx, without cuts, which allows to reduce snoring but, above all, to eliminate or decrease severe or moderate sleep apnea which, among other consequences, lead to an increase in cardiovascular risk and force patients to carry a night mask (CPAP, small fan). “With this intervention it is possible to eliminate the nocturnal device, a great step forward for the quality of life of people living with this pathology. And in this way it is possible, in a minimally invasive way, to eliminate the risk factors, first of all the cardiovascular one”, explains to Adnkronos Salute Manuele Casale, head of the Operating Unit of integrated therapies in Otolaryngology at the Campus Biomedico University Hospital in Rome.

Obstructive sleep apnea syndrome is characterized by pauses in breathing while sleeping and snoring at night. It can have consequences on all organs and systems, both in the short and long term, such as, for example, headaches in the morning and during the day, easy irritability, fatigue, pathologies of the cardiovascular system, cognitive and mood disorders, anxiety , emotional instability, depressive syndrome. And there are also economic consequences: according to a recent Bocconi study, direct, health and non-healthcare costs and indirect costs amount to 31 billion euros a year.

“Today – explains Casale – patients have a night mask as the only therapeutic option. In selected patients, however, thanks to this intervention, the patient can get rid of the discomfort of the respirator. Probably more than half of those who have sleep apnea could As far as snoring is concerned, which is very widespread, with this intervention there is certainly an improvement. As for sleep apnea, on the other hand, you can improve to such an extent that you no longer have the disease or in any case in such a way to allow the patient to live with residual apneas “.

The intervention, developed in Italy for about ten years and carried out in some selected centers, “is an evolution of previous interventions. In fact, we have moved from cutting to pharyngal-palatal remodeling”, adds Casale. The technical name is ‘Modular Barbed Snore Surgery’, an innovative surgical strategy for pharyngo-palatal remodeling. The operation is minimally invasive and consists in suspending the fibro-muscular structures, often flaccid, from the rigid pharyngeal structures, creating a sort of palate-pharyngeal tensile structure that contrasts on the one hand the oropharyngeal collapse at the base of the apnea and on the other the vibration of the palate, responsible in most cases of snoring.

The ‘tensile structure’ is created through the passage of invisible and absorbable self-locking threads in 180 days. The remodeling can be modulated case by case and the surgery does not present particular complications. It does not require any removal of fibromuscular tissue, thus ensuring a faster recovery and better efficacy compared to the now obsolete traditional resective palatal surgery. “This method always requires an in-depth study of the upper respiratory tract of each individual patient to ensure good results”, concludes Casale, underlining that “recovery is practically immediate: you can go home the day after the surgery. patients return to better rest, feel more energetic and alert, with greater ability to concentrate and energy during the day.