The political / judicial spectacle in Madrid is diverting our attention from the crucial issues. This is a pandemic and the narrow-mindedness characteristic of politicking is of little use at these scales. Some judge should incorporate into his hard drive what happens a little beyond Plaza Castilla, the northern border of Madrid. The technical / legal diatribes about which Administration can decree perimeter confinement and which other the domestic isolation are of great interest, but it would be convenient to postpone them until later. In a pandemic, a week late in acting can spell eternity for graveyards. Certainly, when formulating the separation of the powers of the State, Montesquieu did not have in mind a situation like this. A simple judge there looks like an insect facing the second wave of a tsunami, which is usually the most lethal.

Keep reading