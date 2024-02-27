Genoa – The Genoa city council has approved the council's resolution with the addresses for the purchase of the Palasport sports arena as part of the Waterfront Levante operation. The resolution provides that the acquisition of the portion of the structure, for 23 million euros, will materialize only after the approval of a further provision which will indicate the financial coverage. Today's vote comes after a discussion developed in two different council commissions.

The last one, yesterday, he saw Ascom's request, trade association, to the administration to extend the public acquisition to the entire sports hall in order to prevent it from turning into a new mega shopping centre. The same request was made today with a agenda presented by the Democratic Partyan agenda however rejected by the council like most of those submitted (by Pd and Misto).

The only document on which the deputy mayor Piciocchi gave his assent, and was therefore approved, is the one presented, again by the Democratic Party, and in which the administration is invited to provide a connecting public transport system, “hopefully an underground train”, between the sports hall area and the city centre. The hypothesis, which has been put forward for some time and which should involve planning by AMT Genoa – we read in the agenda – is currently at a “dead end”.

A resolution was also presented, but rejected by the chamber request for suspension presented by the opposition: the legitimacy of the act was reiterated yesterday by the general secretariat of the Municipality in the commission. Among the criticisms advanced by the minority regarding the acquisition of the sports arena is the lack of certainty regarding financial coverage. The deputy mayor reiterated that the Municipality will not go into debt to carry out an operation “that puts the public interest at the centre”. The PD group leader Simone D'Angelo does not agree, saying: “At the expense of the community, a neighborhood will be created that will be exploited by the few wealthy people who can afford luxury homes with moorings.”

Bucci: “The whole world envies us this project”

Before the vote, mayor Marco Bucci also spoke and threw some digs at the opposition and Ascom. “We short-circuited the Democratic Party with the operation of public acquisition from a private individual – he said – not to mention the president of the merchants who says that the project is not good and then signs to build 13 restaurants on the waterfront”.

The reference is to the president of Ascom Confcommercio Alessandro Cavo who, in recent weeks, has criticized the operation of the shopping center in the sports hall and however will be the leader of an investment together with another city entrepreneur for the construction of a gourmet hub inside the Levante Waterfront. “Today we are faced with a design that the whole world envies us – concluded Bucci -, which is already receiving awards and which is enjoying success, let's work together to make it happen”.