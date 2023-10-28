Genoa – The Municipality is preparing to buy back the sports arena of Levante Waterfront. Negotiations have already begun but not yet closed with Cds, the group to which in 2020 the Municipality sold the entire Palasport – then in a state of serious deterioration and unused for some time – for 14 million and 250 thousand euros. The sale will, however, only concern the building which, in the latest definitive version of the restyling, was designed by the architect Renzo Piano’s studio (Renzo Piano building worksop). The commercial spaces, instead, they will remain the property of Cds. And, given that both parties have – for different reasons – an interest in closing the transaction, everything suggests that an agreement will be reached on the economic value of the property.

Cds would, in fact, recover all or a portion of the extra costs determined by the design variations – requested by Tursi – and by the increase in the prices of materials, and the Municipality would have its own sports facility. And it is likely that FSU, the company through which Palazzo Tursi holds its shares in Iren, will financially support the administration in this operation. Just last week, in fact, the city council approved (by a majority) an amendment to the FSU statute, thanks to which the company can purchase and manage properties «for functional use or for the pursuit of the purposes of the sole shareholder or of other companies of the Common Group”. The arena it could be the first property bought by FSU on behalf of Tursi.

While waiting to define the terms of the operation, the municipal administration has already requested an initial appraisal of the property from the Polytechnic University of Milan, which estimated a value of 23 million and 800 thousand euros, and is awaiting “an opinion of fairness on the most probable future market value” from the Revenue Agency. If an agreement is reached on the figure, the sale will still take place once the new arena – which will accommodate up to five thousand spectators – is completed and tested, which should take place in June next year. And, in the meantime, the tender to assign the management of the sports spaces should also be published shortly. This is, therefore, a drastic reversal of direction compared to the choice, made in 2018 by the Bucci council, to put the Palasport and part of the areas of the former exhibition center up for sale. «At the time we were in deep trouble due to the effects of choices made by past administrations: we had to pay off the debts with the bank, free the former exhibition areas from the mortgage and start the real estate development of that area», recalls the deputy mayor Pietro Piciocchi .

Since then, however, the scenario has changed: the Palasport and part of the Waterfront areas have been sold to CDS and the redevelopment operation is underway throughout the entire complex according to the design of the architect Renzo Piano. «We decided to ask CDS for a review of the 2019 agreements for various reasons – explains Piciocchi – First of all the sports arena project it has changed and improved a lot compared to the original one, with the task entrusted to the Piano studio. As an administration, we made it our own. Furthermore, now the sports arena is subject to a public function restriction but, being a private property, there are a series of strings and ties that we wouldn’t have if it were ours. And then, given that it will become the city’s flagship sports facility, we would like it to be public in all respects.”

«The Municipality rightly wanted a top sports area to be created, which this entailed an increase in costs – observes Massimo Moretti, general director of Cds – A private plant serving public use, however, would end up displeasing everyone and would not be profitable for anyone. So instead the Municipality would achieve its objective of having a public plant, which will also be profitable, and we could recover at least part of the extra costs”.