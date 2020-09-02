The software company Palantir Technologies, which was founded in 2003 by Alexander Karp, Peter Thiel and others, submitted the documents for the IPO a few days ago. The shares of the company, which in the past has given little information about itself and what it does, will in future be traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Most recently, the company also announced that it would move its headquarters from Palo Alto in Silicon Valley to Colorado. That fits in with the criticism of the local technology giants, which Palantir boss Karp also expresses in a current letter to investors, which WELT is available and which has been translated into German here.

I. Our well-being and safety depend on effective software.

In times of stability, the right software helps our most important companies supply their markets and the public. In times of crisis, effective software can be critical to a company’s survival.

Our software platforms are used by the United States and its allies around the world. Many important institutions around the world, from defense ministries and secret services to companies in the health, energy and manufacturing sectors, trust the software platforms we have developed.

The challenges we face, as well as the crises we find ourselves in and which we must continue to face, reveal the systemic weaknesses of the institutions on which we depend. Our industrial infrastructure and manufacturing supply chains were designed and built in another century.

Government agencies have hesitated here to do their job in the service of the public. Some institutions will have to struggle to survive. Others will collapse.

Our customers come to us because their technological infrastructure has let them down. The corporate software industry’s focus on custom software tools and applications has led to an impasse. These approaches often only work for a short time, if at all. Because the problems and needs of a company have often changed before the software can even be used.

Our partners need more. You need generalizable platforms to shape the world and make decisions. And that’s what we built.

II. We are a creative company with strong personalities who are highly talented and who care about their work.

Our company’s culture is far more than a by-product of the people we hired. Our culture and the way we organize ourselves are the prerequisites for creating effective software.

We recognize what needs to be done and then deal with the results we hope to achieve. To do this, we have to remain flexible about who should lead what and when.

In many companies, employees spend their days, and even their careers, self-expression, seeking recognition for success and trying to avoid blame for failure.

Sometimes entire companies have been based on a business model for years that may have made sense at some point in the past. In the short term, profits can often be made from the company and customers.

We decided against this way of working. The balance of interests between our employees and our company on the one hand and our company and our customers on the other hand is one of the main reasons that we are where we are today.

III. Our work and the use of our software raise difficult questions.

The development of software platforms that enable the state to monitor its adversaries more effectively or to assist soldiers in carrying out attacks raises myriad questions, including the struggle and balance between our collective security and the privacy of the individual Power of machines and the kind of life we ​​want and should lead. The ethical challenges that arise from these questions are constant, and they are relentless.

We are aware of the complexity that arises from working in an area where there is often a lot at stake and where decisions may not be undisputed.

The more fundamental question, however, is where the solution to such questions – deciding how and by whom technology can be used – should be decided.

Our company has delegated the development of the software that defines our world to a small group of engineers in a remote corner of the country. The question is whether we want to outsource the evaluation of some of the most momentous moral and philosophical questions of our time.

Silicon Valley’s engineering elite may know more about building software than most people. But they no longer know how society should be organized or what justice requires.

IV. Our company was founded in Silicon Valley. But we seem to share less and less of the values ​​and commitment of this technology sector.

From the beginning, we have consistently refused to sell, collect or analyze data. However, other tech companies, including some of the largest in the world, base their entire business on it.

Software projects with the defense and secret services of our country, whose job it is to ensure our security, are controversial, while companies that build their business on advertising money are part of everyday life.

For many consumer internet companies, our thoughts, behaviors, and surfing habits are products that are for sale. However, the advertising slogans and marketing of many of the largest technology companies in Silicon Valley try to cover up this simple fact.

The world’s major consumer internet companies have never had better access to the most intimate aspects of our lives. And the advancement of their technologies has long overtaken the forms of political control that could control it.

Conflicts between the public and the tech sector have so far been largely consensual as the value of the products and services available seemed to outweigh the invasions of privacy that made it possible.

Americans, however, will only tolerate the peculiarities and excesses of Silicon Valley to the extent that the tech companies build something really important that serves the public interest. The type of company itself – ie the privilege to operate privately – is a product of the state and would not exist without it.

Our software is used to target terrorists and to protect soldiers. When we ask someone to put themselves in danger, we feel that we have a duty to give them what is essential for their work.

We have chosen one side and we know that our partners appreciate our commitment. We stand by their side in good times and bad.

V. Enabling our key institutions to protect and care for the public requires the right technology.

And we believe that this also applies to the strength and survival of democratic forms of government in the long term.

Alexander C. Karp, 52, studied law at Stanford University and did his doctorate in Frankfurt am Main. In 2018/19 he was a member of the supervisory board of Axel Springer SE, to which WELT also belongs.