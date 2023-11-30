Palamara: “One Health means collaboration between different experiences which must necessarily complement each other with different objectives, such as human health but also the food supply chain and environmental conservation. There are complementary skills and experiences that must speak to each other to always guarantee the health of citizens” said Anna Teresa Palamara, Director of the Infectious Diseases Department of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità on the occasion of the presentation of the White Paper resulting from the multidisciplinary project “One Health: sustainability, well-being and prevention”, created by MSD Animal Health.