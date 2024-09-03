“A system that feeds off each other in their respective fields as authoritative magistrates have finally begun to highlight”

“In the book the system I told Sallusti how power groups are formed between the most influential public prosecutors, judicial police officers, key journalists, members of the intelligence world and finally the judges called upon to evaluate the requests of the prosecution offices”. Luca Palamaraformer president of the National Association of Magistrates and former member of the CSM, interviewed by Affaritaliani.itcomments on the statements of the Deputy Public Prosecutor Annalisa Learned (guest at La Piazza in Ceglie Messapica) who in an interview with the director Angelo Maria Perrino stated, speaking about justice reform, that ‘the problem is the relationship between the PM and the judicial police’.

“With specific reference to the relationship between public prosecutors and judicial police – Palamara underlines – I think it is my duty to highlight that since the entry into force of the current criminal procedure code we have progressively witnessed a degeneration of the necessary relationship of trust that normally characterizes the relationships between such organs of the State during the preliminary investigations. In fact, a mechanism of mutual influence in their respective careers has increasingly emerged. To be clear: failure to belong to a certain magic circle also prevents one from making a career within the judicial police if there is no express request to the Command for membership by this or that public prosecutor. The chosen one will obviously always be grateful”.

Palamara adds: “This system has had opposite consequences: on the one hand, the courageous professionalism of the judicial police has been frustrated in their career ambitions as they do not belong to those magic circles; on the other hand it has determined the effect of increase the power of winning teams. In short, a system that feeds off each other in their respective spheres, as authoritative magistrates have finally begun to highlight, because it risks having a strong impact on the political and institutional life of the country, as well as on the sphere of decision-making autonomy of the bodies responsible for making appointments”, he concludes.