Palamara case, Cantone-Nordio clash on wiretaps. The two versions

The Minister of Justice Carlo North he reopened the case Palamararelating to the currents in the judiciary with statements that leave no room for interpretation. “The Palamara case – he told Il Corriere della Sera – is not never been revealed in all its complexity and extension, also because both the CSM and the judiciary they did not listen to the dozens of witnessesretired or still serving magistrates, that Palamara had indicated. On these there are wiretaps that have been kept confidentialwhile others have been left to filter out”. Responding to the minister – reports Il Fatto Quotidiano – is the prosecutor of Perugia Raffaele Canton: “I categorically refuse to believe that the minister could have reported a circumstance of this kind”, says Cantone on missing wiretaps.

“North – continues Cantone – it is a former magistrate and a jurist of reputation: if he had had news of this kind he would certainly have, as is his duty, filed a complaint with the judicial authorities and activated the powers that the judicial system attributes to him and certainly would not have reported this to the press”. However, Cantone continues, “I am not aware of any hidden interceptions: the investigations carried out by my office have categorically excluded it. If the minister or others have evidence of this type I am ready to change my mind and carry out investigations”. As for the “Palamara system”, – continues Il Fatto – Cantone explains that “the Perugia Public Prosecutor’s Office has carried out investigations on specific matters and not on an alleged “Palamara system”. The denial to Nordio is dry and total: “On the facts that the Office I direct has dealt with, all investigations have been carried out and all pending proceedings have been concluded and I am not aware of any other witnesses to be heard.“.