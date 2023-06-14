Palamara to Affari: “The ANM made political opposition to Berlusconi”

“Berlusconi a persecuted? Let’s say that for years the ANM magistrates were the real political opposition to the Knight. But let’s not forget that the Mediaset televisions rode, before taking to the field, the justicialist motion of Mani Pulite”. Luke Palamara, former magistrate and youngest president of the National Association of Magistrates from 2008 to 2012, knows a lot about justice. He has written books (from “The system” to “Lobbies and lodges”) and has experienced first-hand the complexities that animate the judiciary. Now, together with Affaritaliani.itis ready to dissect the difficult relationship of Silvio Berlusconi with the justice.







Palamara, Berlusconi is dead: what relationship did he have with the magistrates?

I would begin by emphasizing that initially it was his televisions that fanned the flames of Tangentopoli. Then, after taking to the field, this relationship changed radically. Already in 1994, when the notice of guarantee was delivered to him “live” in Naples, preceded by the announcement in the Corriere della Sera, it was understood that he was a completely different world. Since 2001, then, there has been the idea that by trying Berlusconi we could somehow hide the problems of the judiciary itself.







In what sense?

I don’t want to go into the merits of the trials, but it is clear that a short circuit has arisen. The ANM was Berlusconi’s strongest political opponent. And in parallel there was the season of trials, a sort of pincer against those who held positions of the highest order. The entry into politics of a new character like the Knight represents a bogeyman for the independence of the judiciary with respect to politics. And justice, or at least part of it, wanted to try to defend itself by attacking. Since 2008, with the approval of the Lodo Alfano, then, the “cap” is blown and the judiciary wanted to start a settlement of accounts.

