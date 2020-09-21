The motion poster of Palak Tiwari’s Bollywood debut film ‘Rosie’, daughter of TV actress Shweta Tiwari, has been released and the first glimpse of it is quite impressive. Palak has a different passion in his eyes and looks quite promising in this style.

Palak has shared this motion poster on his Instagram. Sharing this poster, Palak wrote, ‘I am nervous, excited and feel very proud of myself at the moment. Here is the motion poster of the film Rosie. In this post, Palak has headphones on his eyes, eyes are red and he is seen sitting back in a chair.



A sentence written on this motion poster is drawing everyone’s attention, on which it is written – do not look back. Let me tell you that this is a horror thriller franchise based on the true stories of Gurugram, directed by Vishal Mishra.

Please tell that Palak Tiwari is going to enter Bollywood with the film ‘Rosie: The Saffron Chapter’. Vivek Oberoi is also one of the producers of this film.

Palak Tiwari is the daughter of Shweta Tiwari and her first husband Raja Chaudhary. Shweta then married Abhinav Kohli, leaving him a son Reyansh.