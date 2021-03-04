Like James Bond (007) or Hubert Bonisseur de La Bath (OSS 117), Antoine Angé has his number. Or rather a code name: Kokopello. Unlike the two legendary spies, in his pocket, no trace of a Walther PPK pistol. There is a no less formidable weapon there: a notepad on which he scribbles in pencil everything he sees and hears around him. Because Kokopello is not a secret agent but a designer of 29 years, master of the art of concealment. During the previous presidential campaign, thanks to multiple identity changes, he had already infiltrated Arnaud Montebourg’s team and then those of the main candidates. For weeks, he tows, sticks up posters and takes part in meetings. With one aim: to document from the inside the acme of French democratic life on a blog.

A precious sesame

With his first comic strip, recently published by Dargaud / Seuil editions, Kokopello strikes even harder. Bourbon Palace tells, with malice and pedagogy, the second crazy bet that the young designer has launched, eager to compare what he had in the head with reality: “During the 2017 legislative elections, I realized that, like many French people, I had this cliché of the deputy who falls asleep in his chair, who is never in the Chamber and who does not give a damn. I tell myself that if I have succeeded in infiltrating campaign teams, I can also infiltrate the National Assembly. “ We kept telling him that it was ” impossible “, and yet… Thanks to the help of three deputies – Clémentine Autain (FI), Elsa Faucillon (PCF) and Thomas Mesnier (LaREM) -, he won the precious sesame: an orange badge obtained through hard work, granted by the presidency of the palace, which opens all the doors of the place to him. “He is very tenacious”, smiles Clémentine Autain, member of a constituency in Seine-Saint-Denis where Kokopello is from. In total, he managed to be forgotten for two years in the labyrinthine corridors of the lower chamber.

Good cartoonist

When Antoine Angé opens the door of the small apartment with a view of the Sacré-Coeur where he designed the 135 pages of Bourbon Palace, it quickly becomes apparent that a joker with a sharp eye is hiding behind this affable and deceptively naive smile. As a good cartoonist, one glance is enough for him to grasp the detail that will transform a deputy into a comic book character: the posture “Arched” of the communist Sébastien Jumel who reminds him of the Dominique de Villepin of comics Quai d’Orsay, the snub nose of Jean Lassalle or the red jacket that rebellious François Ruffin never takes off. “He did not exaggerate my nose too much, which is often ten meters long when I am caricatured elsewhere, notes the ecologist Matthieu Orphelin. On the other hand, I understood: I have to tighten my belt more because he draws me with a scruffy shirt. “

Become a Jedi Knight

To understand where this line comes from, similar to that of the designer Mathieu Sapin, we have to go back to the time when little Antoine was bottle-fed on the boards of Goscinny and Uderzo, Franquin and Moebius as well as the more rarely mentioned. Kid Paddle and Mickey’s Diary, of which he devoured the same 200 copies offered by his cousin. From these childhood readings, this son of teachers who wanted to become “Jedi knight” derives an immediate passion and an artist name: “In one of the stories, Donald goes to the United States and crosses paths with Kokopelli, a joker spirit whose saying is ‘never take life too seriously’. ” Even if he took a few courses in the MJC of Tremblay-en-France, he believes that we can “Almost to say that he learned drawing on the benches of the National Assembly”. Directly with his nose in politics, therefore, when still a film editor for the catering company Lobster Films, Kokopello came to survey the stands of the Palais Bourbon, during night sessions, to caricature the deputies. This was before getting the famous master key.

Kokopello transcribes anecdotes without it being anecdotal. Matthew Orphan

If he gently mocks parliamentarians, caricature of the Assembly, he does not. The opposite approach even guided the writing of Bourbon Palace. “It’s just an observation of what a deputy is”, sums up Kokopello. For the policies he followed, it’s a little more than that. According to Clémentine Autain, he “Makes accessible” the institution. And Matthieu Orphelin, who now uses comics to explain his work to schoolchildren and who left a copy to consult in his Angevin office, to praise: “Kokopello transcribes anecdotes without it being anecdotal. “

Magic of the trivial

Because the designer does not hesitate to popularize themes that are a priori complex or boring: information missions, travel in the constituency, the role of the ethics officer … By the magic of the trivial – we learn that Jean Lassalle is a reckless driver on the country roads, that Sébastien Jumel, in a bathrobe, crossed Marine Le Pen in an elevator or that Elsa Faucillon is not “Not fully” on defense issues – Kokopello twists the neck of a number of anti-parliamentary prejudices widely shared in the population. And where it would take tens of thousands of characters for a journalist to achieve the same result, all it takes is a little humor and a few boxes.

A donation that he intends to export to the Luxembourg Palace for a future work. “We think that the senators are all old but I met one, Rémi Cardon, who is 26 years old: he is younger than me! “, Kokopello sketch. But now that he has made a name for himself, the harder it will be to disappear again.

► Palais Bourbon – Behind the scenes of the National Assembly, by Kokopello. Dargaud-Le Seuil, 136 pages, 18 euros