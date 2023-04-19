Hi-Rez Studio officially announced the closure Of Paladins and Rogue Company on Nintendo Switchwith the total interruption of support and therefore the deactivation of both games on the console in question.

According to what the team reported on its official website, the decision for both games came after noting that the performances of the two titles were not “at the level of community expectations”. Although it is not specifically reported, it is probable that the two games in question have not counted on a sufficient number of players for some time to justify specific support for Nintendo Switch, which probably requires a different job than that for other platforms.

As written by Hi-Rez, in fact, this move will allow the team to “focus better on the other Paladins platforms” and have “greater flexibility for the release of updates”. As for Paladins specifically, support on the Nintendo Switch will continue until June, with Midnight Masquerade being set to be thelast update.

Similarly, Rogue Company will also continue until June 20, 2023, date in which the support will be closed and in fact the game will become inaccessible from Nintendo Switch. In both cases, from these days it will not be possible to make purchases through the shop on the Nintendo console.