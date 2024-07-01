After three weeks in which the international financial system has raised red flags to warn the mexican government that walks towards the precipice with his project to dismantle the federal Judiciaryhe President López Obrador decided to undertake a funny retreat from radical positions on the matter and, also, moderate your projects to bury autonomous bodies in the areas of competition, telecommunications and transparency.

According to sources familiar with this process, the Mexican Congress will adjust the reform so that, as he himself already announced Lopez Obradorthe election of ministers, magistrates and federal judges be carried out in a manner staggered. But additionally, the constitutional amendment, which would be consummated in September, will leave the door open for, in that same period or at the latest in the spring, regulatory laws to be generated in order to impose locks or filters in the selection of judges to guarantee their suitability.

From various regions of the world, banking corporations and investment funds have expressed alarm to Mexican interlocutors, warning them that they perceive the so-called judicial reform with enormous uncertainty, due to the risk of having judges on call at all levels – from the state level to the Supreme Court – subject to the conveniences of politics.

As I informed you here the previous Monday, the appointments on the 19th requested by Jean Fraser, general director of Citibanamex, with Claudia Sheinbaum, virtual president-elect, and with Rogelio Ramírez de la O, Secretary of the Treasury, had the specific purpose of making a note that they would freeze four investment funds in Mexico in the face of such concern. The future ruler replied to Fraser that she will not assume her mandate until the first day of October, and suggested that she arrange a meeting with the President.

In the following days, visits were scheduled with executives from financial entities of similar size, including JP Morgan and Bank of America. During that same period, it was determined that Ramírez de la O would travel to London to meet with European bankers and present the planned adjustment to the reform, which prevented him – along with a protocol reservation – from attending Dr. Sheinbaum’s announcement on Thursday in the sense that it will be ratified at the head of the Treasury.

Notes: Something strange is happening with the spectrum of media outlets that gave their spaces to the propaganda of the ruling party during the López Obrador government while receiving millionaire payments for advertising and other supposed services, in exorbitant amounts and outside of any legal norm. With the same apparent uniformity, they have now decided to reduce the coverage related to the virtual president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, very notably on the initial appointments for her cabinet. Sources consulted report that directors of these media have knocked on the door of the next ruler with the expectation of maintaining privileges, without finding a response, at least until now. Others point out that these are “messages” from factions of the 4T uncomfortable with the profile of the appointments. This media ecosystem includes newspapers and magazines, metropolitan and state; websites, social media accounts of alleged “influencers” and quite a few actors placed in the “morning press conferences” to ask questions in a customary way. According to documents that are beginning to circulate, just one of these media outlets, with little penetration and aimed at convincing already convinced Lopez Obrador supporters, billed almost 1.4 billion pesos during this six-year term. Others enjoyed tax or IMSS exemptions; they created companies on the fly to disguise their original names… It seems clear where the orders to benefit them came from. Is this where the order to distance themselves from Ms. Sheinbaum comes from?

