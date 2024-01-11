Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/11/2024 – 21:47

Starting next Sunday (14), visitors who wish to visit Palácio do Planalto will be able to schedule a guided tour of the building, headquarters of the Presidency of the Republic, and one of the icons of modernist architecture in the Brazilian capital. The resumption of visits is part of the Presidency of the Republic's actions to bring the population closer to the headquarters of the federal executive power. Free of charge, the visit must be scheduled electronically, exclusively via the website visitpr.presidencia.gov.br.

Guided tours were stopped in March 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic broke out. A year ago, on January 8, 2023, the Palace was targeted by extremist vandals during an attempted coup and had to undergo restoration that lasted a few months.

According to the Administration Secretariat, linked to the Civil House of the Presidency of the Republic, the visit itinerary to Palácio do Planalto includes the ground floor, the second, the third floor and the basement, which is now a new exhibition space. Visits will last an average of one hour and will be carried out by groups of up to 30 people every half hour, with spaces allocated to priority groups. Visitation will be held on Sundays, from 9am to 2pm, with the last group entering at 1pm. It is not necessary to make an appointment for children up to 10 years old.

The objective of the visitation program to the headquarters of the Federal Executive Branch is to bring the external public closer and allow “a greater understanding of the institutional mission of the Presidency of the Republic”. Also according to the Civil House, “the visit also emphasizes aspects of heritage education in the construction and expansion of the population's knowledge about the history, culture and artistic assets of the government headquarters.”

The Palace

Located in Praça dos Três Poderes, in Brasília, the Palácio do Planalto was one of the first buildings built in the new capital. Its inauguration, on April 21, 1960, was the center of the celebrations for the inauguration of Brasília, marking history and symbolizing the transfer of the federal capital to the center of the country. Still in the square, there are the headquarters of the Federal Supreme Court and the Palace of the National Congress.

In Planalto, the office of the Presidency of the Republic and the ministries of the Civil House, the Secretariat of Social Communication (Secom), the Secretariat of Institutional Relations (SRI) and the General Secretariat operate. It is where the president's main official agendas, ministerial meetings and launches and announcements of new federal government programs and projects take place.

More information about the visitation can be obtained by calling (61) 3411-2317 (General Coordination of Public Relations) or via email: [email protected].