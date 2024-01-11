Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/11/2024 – 22:07

From next Sunday, the 14th, the Palácio do Planalto will be reopened for public visits. Home to the office of the Presidency of the Republic, the building was inaugurated on April 21, 1960, together with the founding of Brasília, the new federal capital.

The initiative is part of the federal government's actions to bring the population closer to the headquarters of the Executive Branch.

Free of charge, visits will take place on Sundays from 9am to 2pm, and groups of up to 30 people will be welcomed every half hour. The last group will enter at 1pm. Children up to 10 years old do not need to make an appointment.

The itinerary includes visits to the ground, second and third floors, as well as the basement, which has become a new exhibition space. On average, the tour lasts an hour and a half.

Interested parties can make a reservation via the website: Visitapr.presidencia.gov.br.

The Palácio do Planalto is located in Praça dos Três Poderes, in Brasília. The Ministries of the Civil House and the General Secretariat of the Presidency also operate in the building, in addition to the Secretariat of Social Communication and Institutional Relations. The main official agendas of the President of the Republic, ministerial meetings, and the launches and announcements of new Federal Government programs and projects take place there.

The initiative is organized by the Administration Secretariat of the Executive Secretariat of the Civil House of the Presidency of the Republic, through the General Coordination of Public Relations.