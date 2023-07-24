A great discount has prepared for you the chain of stores ‘Iron Palace’as it recently put Motorola’s top-of-the-line phone on sale.

This is the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra cell phone that it went from costing $26,999 pesos to $18,899.30 after a 30% discount that was applied to the product.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra It is one of the most incredible cell phones from the American manufacturer. This stands out for its high-resolution camera 200MP and its 12GB RAM.

Features of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Screen: 6.67″ pOLED with FullHd+ resolution

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB

Main camera: Multiple of 200MP + 50MP +12MP

Front camera: 60MP

Battery: 4800mAh

One of the highlights of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, It is its processor, since it is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen1 that added to its 12 GB of RAM provides the power to perform any task.

It also has 5G technology that will allow us to enjoy incredible download, transmission and more speeds. Ideal for making video calls with friends and family without any inconvenience.

How to buy the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra in Palacio de Hierro?

If you want to buy the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra in Palacio de Hierro, you just have to access the official page of the store from your computer or mobile phone.

After that you must search the page (MOTOROLA Cell phone edge30 Ultra, 256 GB, 12 GB) and you must select the device and click the option “add to cart”.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra/ Iron Palace

The cell phone that is on sale in the store corresponds to an ‘unlocked’ device, which you can use with your old chip or a new one from any national company.