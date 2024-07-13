Home page World

Princess Kate is scheduled to attend Wimbledon on Sunday. (Archive photo) © Gareth Fuller/PA Wire/dpa

Britain’s future queen is being treated for a cancer diagnosis. In June she appeared in public for the first time after a long break. Now another appearance is planned.

London – Princess Kate (42) wants to attend the tennis tournament in Wimbledon. She will attend the men’s final on Sunday, Kensington Palace in London announced. The daughter-in-law of King Charles III announced a cancer diagnosis a few months ago. She did not attend any public events for a long time, and only appeared at the Trooping the Colour military parade in London in mid-June.

Kate has been receiving treatment for a cancer diagnosis for months. (Archive photo) © James Manning/PA/AP

Now Kate, who is married to the British heir to the throne, Prince William, is set to attend the traditional tennis tournament. Kate is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club and has often attended the tournament in the past.

Second appearance for Britain’s future queen

This Sunday, the Serbian record Grand Slam tournament winner Novak Djokovic and the Spanish defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will face each other in the men’s singles final. For Kate, it will be her second public appearance in a long time.

She had an abdominal operation in January. In March, she announced in a video that she had cancer and was receiving chemotherapy as a precaution. Her father-in-law Charles is also being treated for cancer, but has been out and about for a long time now. The royal family has not disclosed what type of cancer it is. dpa