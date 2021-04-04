A prince accused of conspiracy by his half brother, who is King Abdullah II of Jordan. In addition to the accusation, more than a dozen detainees, including officials. Hamzah, the prince, claims to be in home detention; the Government denies it. The prince’s mother accuses the state of conspiring against her son. His son is accused of foreign contacts that undermine security and of relations with opposition Bedouin leaders, who take advantage of the unrest of the population. So is this palatial plot.

The palatial plots do not disappoint. The last one, in Jordan, has all the elements of a fictional story: betrayals, security threats, conspiracies and even a political crisis.

On Saturday April 5, according to the Government, between 14 and 16 people were arrested. Among those arrested are the former minister and head of the Court Bassem Awadallah – also an advisor to the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohamed bin Salman – as well as Sharif Hasan Bin Zaid, a member of the Jordanian Royal Court.

Behind this apparent plot would be the prince – and half brother – Hamzah bin Hussein who, according to the Government, is not detained. However, British television BBC broadcast a video of Hamzah himself, sent to his lawyer, in which he denounced being under house arrest.

File image of Prince Hamzah’s wedding in which he appears with Jordan’s King Abdullah II. © Youssef Allan / AFP

Actions directed against the “security and stability” of Jordan

This Sunday, Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi assured that Prince Hamzah would be in contact with foreign powers to carry out a plot to destabilize the country. The Mujabarat secret service would have intervened the prince’s communications.

“The investigations monitored interference and communications with foreign parties at the right time to destabilize Jordan,” Safadi said at a televised press conference. Among these contacts would be the offer of a plane, by a foreign intelligence agency, so that Hamzah and his wife can leave the country.

Specifically, behind this invitation would be, according to local media, an Israeli former member of the Mosad intelligence service, Roy Shaposhnik, who, however, assured that the offer was for “an old friendship.” Bassem Awadallah, the former head of the Court, would be the one who would be in contact with foreign powers, but local analysts say it would be a smokescreen to hide Hamzah’s arrest from the population.

File image of Bassem Awadallah, former head of the court and detained on Saturday. © Joseph Barrak / AFP

Domestically, Hamzah would have been meeting in recent times with Bedouin tribal leaders opposed to the kingdom of Abdullah II. An opposition that arises due to the climate of tension that the country is experiencing with the arrival of the pandemic, which has aggravated the economic crisis in the country, affected by ten years of war in Syria, its main trading partner. Allegations of corruption are also frequent, something that Hamzah mentioned in his BBC video, accusing the Jordanian rulers of putting their interests before those of the people.

The prince’s communications have been intervened and it has not been clarified if he is being detained at home or not. Safadi also said that King Abdullah II had preferred to solve the problems internally: “Initial investigations showed that these activities and movements had reached a stage that directly affected the security and stability of the country, but his majesty decided that the best thing was speak directly to Prince Hamza, treat him within the family. “

To add a romance component to the conflict, Queen Noor, the last of the four wives former King Hussein had, came out to defend her son Hamzah on Twitter: “Praying that truth and justice prevail for all innocent victims from this wicked slander. God bless you and keep you safe. “

Praying that truth and justice will prevail for all the innocent victims of this wicked slander. God bless and keep them safe. – Noor Al Hussein (@QueenNoor) April 4, 2021



A family feud between Abdullah and Hamzah that comes from afar

In 1999, Abdullah II ascended to the throne of Jordan. He did so after the death of his father Hussein from stomach cancer. Since Hussein had a preference for Hamzah, he asked that he be crown prince after his death. On the one hand, Abdullah had to be king by line of succession and, furthermore, he was always well connected with the Army; on the other hand, Hamzah bore a strong physical resemblance to Hussein.

Archive picture of the late King of Jordan Hussein, from whom Abdullah II inherited the throne. © Georges Gobet / AFP

In 2004, Abdullah II, in a gesture seen to concentrate more power, repealed the title of Hamzah’s heir to that of his first-born, arguing that the Hashemite tradition of succession should be respected.

Since then, Hamzah has been on the fringes of the royal family, living a comfortable life in their palace. However, his recent meetings with opponents, taking advantage of the difficult economic situation of the country, have ended the taboo of not questioning the figure of King Abdullah II, someone considered essential for a good coexistence in the plural society formed by Bedouins, Palestinians , Muslims, Christians, laity, Islamists and others.

“What Prince Hamzah said is heard repeatedly in the homes of all Jordanians,” Ahmad Hasan al Zoubi, a prominent columnist, said on his Facebook account.

Unanimous support of Jordanian allies for King Abdullah II

Jordan is made up of ten million people and is one of the few countries in the troubled Middle East region that has enjoyed stability. Countries in the region and strategic allies have quickly shown support for King Abdullah II, within these accusations.

On the one hand, because of the good diplomatic relations that King Abdullah has with his environment and with the United States, which has military bases in the country. On the other hand, neighboring countries do not want there to be any internal chaos in Jordan that could extend beyond their borders.

This is how Ned Price, a spokesman for the US State Department, spoke on Twitter about what happened: “We are closely monitoring reports from Jordan and have contacted Jordanian officials. King Abdullah is a key partner of the United States and counts with all our support. “

We are closely following the reports out of Jordan, and we have been in touch with Jordanian officials. King Abdullah is a key partner of the United States, and he has our full support. – Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) April 3, 2021



For Bessma Momani, professor of international relations at the University of Waterloo Ontario, in remarks to the AP, this is a way of showing the people that “if a prince can be silenced, no Jordanian is immune from the heavy hand of the State (Jordanian ) “.

However, he believes that the arrest may be “counterproductive” and could strengthen the popularity of the prince. Something that Jawad al Anani, the last head of the royal court of the late King Hussein, does not think: “I believe that King Abdullah has confirmed himself in the chair and his son Hussein has established himself as the heir to the throne.”

With Reuters, AP and EFE