Jordan is divided and surprised by the allegations of corruption and incompetence towards the government by the prince hamza, frustrated heir to the throne and son of King Hussein and Queen Noor. But on Monday night, Jordanians were amazed at Hamza’s letter of adhesion to King Abdullah, his half-brother, against whom he was allegedly conspiring, according to the army and the efficient and feared Muhabarat or Jordanian secret services. A “Information blackout” in media and networks it was ordered by the justice to calm the crisis of the royals.

The king decided to negotiate with Hamza Hashemite style. He appointed as mediator Prince Hassan, his uncle and frustrated heir to the throne, beheaded by Hussein, then sovereign, to replace him by the current Abdullah and Prince Hamza as heir. Nothing is easy among the Royals but public discipline and obedience to the sovereign. They are made of iron.

At Prince Hassan’s mansion in Amman, the new generation of the Hashemite Royal Family stands in front of the rebellious Prince Hamza and his veteran uncle. In the presence of Their Royal Highnesses, Princes Hashim Bin Al Hussein, Hamza’s younger brother and son of Hussein and Queen Noor, the children of the frustrated sovereign Mohammed, Talal Bin Muhammed, current aide-de-camp to the King, and Prince Ghazi Bin Muhammed, his religious envoy and philosopher, and Rashid Bin El Hassan, son of Prince Hassan, all they heard the proposal Uncle Hassan and Hamza.

King Abdallah of Jordan and his family. Photo: courtesy Hashemite Court.

Such a summit showed the new generation of the Hashemite line of succession facing the rebellious prince. Several hours later a letter from Prince Hamza of allegiance to King Abdullah, his half brother. A model of discipline but no request for forgiveness.

The letter of adhesion to the king

“Throughout their glorious history, the Hashemites have embodied an approach to government based on justice, mercy and compassion, with the goal of serving the nation, its mission and its principles. The Hashemites they have always been defenders of a mission and builders of the future, who have dedicated themselves to serving the country and its people, ”the letter states.

“The responsibility today rests with His Majesty, King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, following in the footsteps of the ancestors, reinforcing the foundations of a beloved homeland, governed by its Constitution and its laws, strengthened by the conscience and cohesion of its people, and impenetrable due to its lasting national institutions. This has allowed Jordan to face all dangers and challenges, overcoming them with the help and grace of God, ”he continues.

Copy of the letter from Prince Hamza, endorsing the King of Jordan.

“The national interest must remain above all. We must all support His Majesty, the King, in his efforts to safeguard Jordan and its national interests, and ensure the best for the Jordanian people, in keeping with the Hashemite legacy of dedication to the service of the nation ”he continued.

“In light of the developments of the past two days, I place myself at the disposal of His Majesty, the King. I reaffirm that I will always remain committed to the alliance of the ancestors, faithful to their legacy, following in their footsteps, devoted to their path and mission, and to His Majesty the King; and committed to the Constitution of the beloved Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. And I will always be the supporter of His Majesty the King and his Crown Prince ”, he concluded.

The mediation of Prince Hassan, who prepared a lifetime to be king and was deposed by his brother Hussein, served to decompress the crisis. Jordanian sources maintain that the head of the army and the intelligence services, who accused Prince Hamza as responsible in “a conspiracy”, which supposedly involved the Bedouin tribes loyal to Prince Hussein, will have to resign.

Dialogue with the army

Hamza is a military man, commander of the armored and helicopter division, and a graduate of Harvard University.

The dialogue he had with the senior army chief was leaked on social media, who went to demand that he be quiet at his home in Amman and put him under house arrest.

Hamza is a military man, commander of the armored and helicopter division, and a graduate of Harvard University. Photo: EFE

Prince Hamza of Jordan, accused of being involved in a conspiracy against the monarchy, presents himself as a “free” man, who wants to fulfill his father’s promise to serve his country, in the audio recording. It is the recording of the especially tense discussion that the prince had on Saturday at his home with the Chief of Staff of the Army, Youssef Huneiti.

“Sir, I am a free Jordanian, the son of my father (King Hussein). I have the right to relate to my people and serve my country, as I swore to my father on his deathbed ”, in 1999, he tells him. “Where were you 20 years ago? I was the crown prince of this country by order of my father. I swore to you that I would continue to serve my country and my people all my life,” he added.

The prince apparently becomes irritated when the general accuses him of knowing too many people, of hspeak on social media on the “action of the government and the current crown prince”, the eldest son of King Abdullah II.

“People started talking too much. That is why I ask His Highness (Hamza) to commit, as of this day, to stop participating in events, stop tweeting and limit their visits to the Hashemite family,” he said. said the senior official.

The current King of Jordan Abdullah II with his half brother, Prince Hamza. Photo: AP

“You must respect what I just told you because you have crossed the red lines,” the general affirms again, specifying that it is “a joint message” from him, as chief of staff. But also from the director of general information and the director of general security of the country.

The prince responds: “The mismanagement in this country will destroy us all and it will destroy the inheritance of my parents and grandparents. And I am not responsible for it and you know who is responsible. “

Their discussion ends when the prince orders the general to leave, telling him: “Do not threaten me in my house, the house of King Hussein.”

Forbidden to talk about the subject

Amman Attorney General Hassan Abdallat issued “a gag order” on Tuesday, prohibiting the publication of any news related to matters related to Prince Hamza or other detainees. An attempt to maintain the confidentiality of the investigations, carried out by the security apparatuses and the scandal.

Abdallat told Jordan’s News Agency, Petra, that the ban will continue “until further notice.” He noted that “the gag order” includes a ban on the publication of photos or videos related to the matter, in audiovisual media and on social media.

This “information blackout”, decreed by the justice, was announced when the rivalry between the supporters of Prince Hamza and those of King Abdullah II appeared on social networks with photos and clips. He intervened after Prince Hamza, who denied accusations by the authorities about his involvement in a sedition attempt, announced on Monday – under pressure from the Hashemite family – that he was returning to the ranks, without however amending his criticisms of the monarchy.

In an attempt to end this unprecedented episode in the history of the Hashemite kingdom, which deeply disturbed Jordanians, the Amman prosecutor Hassan al-Abdallat decreed a blackout in the investigation.

The crisis continues

Prince Hamza, who accused the regime of “corruption” and “incompetence”, he had to give in to pressure from his uncle, according to experts. But he did not deny his harsh criticism of the way the country is run.

“In the end, what the regime wanted came true. Prince Hassan used his position and his age to pressure him to sign the letter and put an end to this story,” said political scientist Labib Kamhawi.

The letter was signed by Prince Hamza in the presence of his brother Hashem and two of his cousins. But so far the prince and the king they have not met officially, according to Jordanian media.

“The events of the weekend are the culmination of tensions within the Jordanian royal family. However, the crisis is not resolved,” said Ahmed Awad, who heads the Phoenix Center for Economic and Informatics Studies. “There has been a solution. within the royal family, but not a solution to the political crisis. “

“The real political crisis is not over and will continue as long as there are no more democratic reforms,” ​​he said.

King Abdullah, in military uniform, had to arrive at a hospital in Amman, where there were deaths by lack of oxygen week ago, in the middle of the Covid epidemic. He expelled the health officials but the state of emergency continues, in the face of protests from civil society, which use the same arguments as Prince Hamza.

Paris, correspondent

ap