The Supreme Court of Pakistan has ordered this Thursday the “immediate” release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, arrested the previous Tuesday in Islamabad, the country’s capital, when he was on his way to testify in court for a corruption case in which he is allegedly involved. The arrest followed a violent military operation that sparked protests across the country, with thousands of supporters demanding his release. The highest Pakistani judicial authority had already expressed its doubts about this action and has now declared it “illegal”. “His arrest of him is invalid and the entire process must be reviewed,” Umar Ata Bandial, president of the Supreme Court, told the detainee. He has assured that he has been “treated as a terrorist.”

Khan was arrested by national paramilitary forces in the framework of a corruption scheme related to an education fund of some 177 million dollars (162 million euros) known as the Qadir Trust case and in which the former president is allegedly involved. The arrest was made when he was going to court to request bail in another of the more than 100 processes open against him for alleged corruption. “The Supreme Court has annulled all legal proceedings against Imran Khan (…) He has been asked to appear at the Islamabad High Court on Friday morning,” the politician’s lawyer, Babar Awan, told the press.

This Thursday, the Pakistani Supreme Court convened a hearing to take a statement from the former prime minister, in police custody, due to doubts about the legality of his detention and after receiving an appeal presented by lawyers for the party, the Movement for Justice (PTI). . The political formation sought to annul the order, which had been issued by the Islamabad High Court. “The president of the Supreme Court has asked the police for explanations about how they had arrested Khan at the court facilities,” Ishtiaq Ahmed, an official of this judicial body, told the EFE news agency. “The judges were of the opinion that due legal process was not followed,” the official continued.

The Geo TV television network has shown how Khan was taken to the Supreme Court under tight security in a caravan of almost a dozen vehicles led by a senior police officer. For now, he will spend the night at the same police facility he was at, but will be allowed to meet with a limited number of friends and family. It has not been made clear when he will be allowed to return home.

The PTI had called for a “big march” in Islamabad for this Friday if the politician was not released, but the party had already responded to the arrest from the moment it was carried out with an appeal to all its followers to take to the streets to to protest. Although these marches were mostly peaceful, they degenerated into attacks on military headquarters, state institutions and officers’ residences that have so far caused eight deaths, hundreds of injuries and more than 1,900 arrests, including several PTI leaders accused of inciting violence. . “The nation of Pakistan welcomes the decision of the Supreme Court that annulled the arrest,” said the PTI after learning of the decision of the judicial authorities.

Imran Khan completed four years of the five years of his mandate, since in April 2022 he lost the head of the Government in a parliamentary vote of no confidence that the former president attributed to a maneuver by the United States to punish him for his friendship with Russia first, and to a Pakistan Army collusion with the opposition afterwards. Currently, the former prime minister faces disqualification from holding public office if he is found guilty in any of his open cases. In fact, days before his arrest, the Pakistani press had reported that Khan would be charged as part of the Toshajana case for illicit enrichment by allegedly hiding gifts he received during his time at the helm of the Government. Both he and his wife, Bushra Bibi, have also been accused of being behind an embezzlement of 50,000 million rupees (about 157 million euros) after an agreement with a billionaire.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Khan, 70, a cricket hero turned politician, has denied any wrongdoing and has shown no sign of retiring despite his dismissal. Not even after being injured in a November attack on his convoy when he was leading a protest march to Islamabad calling for an early general election.

The protests continue

Two days after the arrest, violent protests by his supporters continue, as well as arrests and restrictions on fundamental rights: authorities in three of the country’s four provinces have banned all public gatherings, while the Ministry of the Interior has ordered the suspension of mobile internet services throughout the country for an indefinite period. The Army was also deployed in Islamabad and in the Punjab region, the most populous in the country.

This violence has exacerbated instability in this country of 220 million people, which is facing its worst economic crisis in decades, with record inflation and very low growth. The country is highly indebted and must raise taxes and the prices of water and electricity to obtain the release of a new tranche of the rescue plan of 6,500 million dollars from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and avoid falling into a moratorium on the debt.

During the hearing at the Supreme Court, its president, Bandial, urged Khan to “condemn” the protests, which have also drawn the attention of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk. He has asked the security forces to “exercise restraint”, the government to lift restrictions on the internet, and the protesters to “refrain from resorting to violence.” “Freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and the rule of law are essential to resolve political conflicts; disproportionate force has no place”, he has tweeted.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.