Pakistan has announced the players for the T20 and ODI series against Zimbabwe. For the limited overs series, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed and Mohammad Aamir have been left out of the list of potential players while young batsman Abdullah Shafiq has been replaced. Pakistan have to play three ODIs against Zimbabwe from October 30. After the ODI, there will be three T20 matches between the two teams in Lahore. Pakistan has released a list of 22 potential players for this series. Pakistan will play an international series at home in Corona for the first time.

Pakistan’s head coach Misbah said Mohammad Hafeez and Wahab Riaz are the two senior players in the team who have been included in the probables based on their experience of batting and bowling and their stay will benefit the youth. The 20-year-old Shafiq plays for Central Punjab and did well in the National T20 Cup and was the seventh most successful batsman of the tournament. He had scored 358 runs and also scored a century.

The list of potential players is as follows: Abdullah Shafiq, Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Hyder Ali, Harris Sohail, Iftikar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Rohel Nazir, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Osman Qadir, Zafar Gohar , Faheem Ashraf, Harris Roff, Mohammad Hasnain, Musa Khan, Shaheen Shah and Wahab Riaz