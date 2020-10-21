Islamabad: In Pakistan’s Sindh province, there was a great heat late in the night. Pakistani media reported that the Pakistan Army surrounded the house of Imran Ismail, the governor of Sindh province. In the midst of this stir, all the big officials including the IG of Sindh Police have canceled their leave.

Sindh Police says that it has been decided to cancel the leave for 10 days in the national interest. The arrest of Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law after the Karachi rally has caused uproar in Pakistan. The Pakistan Army is issuing a statement, The Army Chief General Bajwa is monitoring the situation.

In a statement issued by ISPR, “Pakistan Army Chief General Bajwa is keeping an eye on the developments regarding the arrest of Captain Safdar Awan.” An inquiry has been ordered into this entire matter. The Army Chief has ordered Karachi Corps to investigate the matter.

Let us know that all the opposition parties in Pakistan have now jointly launched a campaign against Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose purpose is to knock out the ruling government. A coalition of opposition parties consisting of at least 11 political parties has opened a front against Prime Minister Imran Khan and the army. These fronts are being led by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto’s daughter Maryam Sharif.

After the arrest of her husband Safdar Awan, Maryam Nawaz had said, “We were staying in a hotel in Karachi. During this, the police broke the door of our room and entered inside. They have arrested Captain Safdar Awan. “

Former PM Nawaz Sharif attacks Emraan Khan

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has strongly attacked the Imran government. Nawaz Sharif said, “Government is running above government, action is being taken. Sindh police has no fault in this arrest. I will keep raising voice for the country. I had raised my voice yesterday also and am still picking up and will continue to carry it forward. ”

