Official grounds for filing the motion were allegations of economic mismanagement; PM accused US of supporting conspiracy| Photo: EFE/EPA/T. MUGHAL

Pakistan’s parliament on Sunday passed a no-confidence motion presented by the opposition to remove Prime Minister Imran Khan. 174 of the 342 members of the Legislative voted in favor of the measure.

The prime minister, who had been in office since 2018 and whose term would end next year, had said the no-confidence motion was part of a US-backed conspiracy following his visit to Russia on the day of the Ukraine invasion. Washington has denied the allegations.

The official reason for filing the motion was allegations of economic mismanagement. Previously, Khan had tried to avoid the vote by dissolving Parliament and calling early elections, but Pakistan’s Supreme Court reversed those acts and ordered the process to go ahead.