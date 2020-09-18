Islamabad: The Imran Khan government is preparing to integrate the illegally occupied Gilgit-Baltistan region into the country’s fifth province. According to the news of the Express Tribune, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan affairs minister Ali Amin Gandapur said this on Wednesday. Ali Amin told Pakistani newspaper The Express Tribune that Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon visit the area and make a formal announcement.

He has said that the area will be given adequate representation in every constitutional body including the National Assembly and the Senate, elections will be held here in November. At the same time, India has a clear stance on this issue and has made it clear that the area of ​​Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including Gilgit-Baltistan, belongs to it.

Elections will be held in November

Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said that Gilgit-Baltistan would be given adequate representation in all constitutional bodies including the National Assembly and Senate. The minister said, “After consultations with all parties, the federal government has agreed in principle to give constitutional rights to Gilgit-Baltistan. Work will also be started on the Mokpondas Special Economic Zone under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPCE). Our The government has decided to fulfill the promises made to the people there. “

He said, ‘The subsidy and tax exemption on wheat given to the area will continue till the people there stand on their feet. For the last 73 years, the people of Gilgit-Baltistan have been deprived.

Regarding the upcoming elections in the region, Gandapur said that the voting will be in mid-November and the distribution of party tickets to the candidates will start soon. He also revealed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the ruling party of Pakistan, could enter into an electoral alliance with any local party, but that it would be the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party ( PPP).

