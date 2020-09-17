Highlights: Pakistan will give Gilgit-Baltistan the status of province

With this, elections will be held in November this year.

India protested, warning not to hold elections

The first new map claims Siachen, Junagadh

Islamabad

Pakistan released its new map a few weeks ago. In this, he had directly disputed the disputed areas with India. Now Pakistan has decided to play a new tactic that Gilgit-Baltistan will be given province status and elections will be held. Pakistan minister Ali Amin has said this to The Express Tribune. At the same time, India has made its stand clear that the area of ​​Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including Gilgit-Baltistan, belongs to it and Pakistan cannot conduct elections there.

Elections will be held in November

Amin has said that the government has decided that Gilgit-Baltistan will be given province status. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon visit the area and make a formal announcement. He has said that the area will be given adequate representation in every constitutional body including the National Assembly and the Senate. After talking to all the stakeholders, the federal government has decided that Gilgit-Baltistan will be given constitutional rights. He has also said that elections will be held here in November.

India protested

India bluntly told Pakistan in May that Pakistan or its judiciary, including Gilgit-Baltistan in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, did not have rights in areas that it had forcibly annexed. India had warned against trying to make any changes in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and said that the illegal occupation should be immediately abandoned. India had also warned against holding elections in these areas.



Junagadh also claimed in the new map

At the same time, Pakistan released its new map last month in which it had staked its claim on the disputed areas with India. Even Siachen, Gujarat’s Sir Creek and Junagadh were included in its map. At the same time, the parts about which dispute is going on between China and India, they have been called ‘undefined frontier’.

