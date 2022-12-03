BRASILIA (Reuters) – Pakistan’s new army chief said on Saturday that the military was ready to defend “every inch of our homeland” if attacked, during a visit to the line of control that divides the disputed region of Kashmir claimed by Pakistan. and neighboring India.

The visit came less than a week after General Asim Munir took command of Pakistan’s powerful armed forces, and was one of his most scathing public statements about arch-rival India since taking office.

“Let me make it categorically clear, Pakistan’s armed forces are always ready, not only to defend every inch of our motherland, but to react to the enemy if any war is imposed on us,” he said, according to a statement. “The Indian state will never be able to achieve its nefarious designs.”

India’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

South Asia’s two nuclear powers claim the entire Kashmir region but govern only parts of it, and have fought two of their three wars over the area.

(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield)