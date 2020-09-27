Highlights: India also strategically stepped up efforts to protect its interests in the crucial Afghanistan

Indian Foreign Minister holds talks with former Vice President of Afghanistan, Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostam

India discussed several issues including the historic initiative to bring peace and stability to Afghanistan.

India has also stepped up efforts to protect its interests in this strategically important country amid the nefarious conspiracies of Pakistan and China in Afghanistan. Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar on Friday held talks with former Vice President of Afghanistan, Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostam. With non-Western leaders and friends taking on the Taliban, India discussed various issues, including the historic initiative to bring peace and stability to Afghanistan.

Afghanistan’s influential Uzbek leader Dostum’s visit to India comes at a time when the first direct talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government were held recently to end the 19-year-old war here. Over the years, thousands of people have died in different regions of Afghanistan. After this crucial meeting, Jaishankar tweeted, ‘India is fully committed to the Afghan-led, Afghan-controlled and Afghanistan-owned peace process. ‘

Happy to meet Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostam: Jaishankar

The Indian Foreign Minister said, ‘I am pleased to meet Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostam. Exchange of views on Afghanistan and developments related to the region. His extensive experience and deep thinking was revealed. On the other hand, Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava said that Dostam also met Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla in which issues like constitutional rights and order of all sections of the society of Afghanistan were discussed.

Srivastava tweeted, ‘Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostam and got to know his views on Afghan peace talks and emerging situation. Constitutional rights and order of all sections of the society of Afghanistan were also discussed. India reiterated its long-term commitment to Afghanistan. ‘India is an important party in peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Taliban’s enemy, leader of best Uzbeks for 40 years

India has invested more than $ 2 billion in aid and reconstruction work in Afghanistan. The Indian delegation took part in the inaugural ceremony of the Inter-Afghan Dialogue in Doha on 12 September and Jaishankar attended it via video conference. After the signing of the peace deal between the US and the Taliban in February, India is closely monitoring the emerging political situation.

Dostum is an Uzbek warlord and has been awarded the title of marshal in the power-sharing agreement between Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his opponent Abdullah Abdullah. Dostum’s history has been full of controversy but he is still considered very influential in Afghanistan. For the last nearly 40 years, friends have been leaders of Uzbekistan in Afghanistan. Both in the hit list of the Taliban and ISIS, and terrorists of both groups have tried unsuccessfully to target them many times.

Pakistan wants to incite violence in Kashmir with the help of Taliban

Pakistan has put all its efforts to bring the Taliban to power in Afghanistan. Pakistan is looking forward to inciting violence in Kashmir with the help of Taliban and exiting Kabul India. Not only this, Pakistan’s boss China is looking at Afghanistan’s vast mineral resources. These days, terrorist attacks on Sikhs in Afghanistan have increased. India is worried about all this. Pakistan wants that the militants operating in Kashmir can be re-trained here after the Taliban rule comes. To thwart Pakistan’s same move, India is supporting a national peace and reconciliation process that is controlled by the Afghan people, by the Afghan people.

Indian leaders gave strong message to Pakistan and Taliban

Washington is seeking to withdraw its troops from Kabul after 18 years following a deal between the US and the Taliban. On the other hand, India is also insisting in this matter that with the departure of America, such ‘un-governed places’ should not be born in Afghanistan where the terrorists and their supporters find their place again. For this reason, India is urging not only the Taliban but other political groups in Afghanistan to come together to fulfill the aspirations of the people of the country, including minorities. It is believed that Indian leaders have given a strong message to Pakistan and the Taliban by meeting Taliban’s enemy and friends with considerable influence in northern Afghanistan.