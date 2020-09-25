Highlights: No unusual movement seen on line of control

new Delhi

Amidst the Indo-China tension over the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, it was feared that China and Pakistan might try to surround India. But according to a senior Indian Army officer, this is not the case right now. He said that no such unusual activity on the Line of Control (Pakistan border) or deployment from Pakistan is visible. However, terrorist activities continue from Pakistan’s side.

According to a senior army officer there is tension in Eastern Ladakh, it does not mean that we are not paying attention to the line of control. The army is fully alert there. There is no such big movement from Pakistan and there is no unusual movement on that front (Pakistan). In fact, there is always a doubt that China can use Pakistan against India and there are solid reasons behind this fear.

If the situation arises, India will have to settle on two fronts simultaneously, China on one side and Pakistan on the other. According to the army official, however, terrorist activities continue from Pakistan. Winters are coming and Pakistan is trying very hard to infiltrate the terrorists before that. But the Indian Army is strong in the ground, so most of the times, the terrorists are not able to succeed in infiltration.

Asked, what is the army’s focus in emergency procurement? The senior army officer said that the Indian Army is currently focusing on increasing its intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities. Also, ammunition is always the focus area. Apart from this, some are looking for specialized equipment which may be needed in a particular place.

He said that most of the soldiers on the LAC have been given American Sig Sour Rifles. These are modern assault rifles. It has a 16-inch barrel and caliber 7.22 mm. Indian soldiers had INSAS rifles till now. The caliber of INSAS is 5.56 mm. The higher the caliber, the more deadly. Insas rifle is not automated while Sig Sauer is automated. Sig Sauer’s target is also more accurate.