The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a coalition of 11 opposition parties in Pakistan, will launch its anti-government campaign in Gujranwala from October 16 instead of Quetta. It will begin with a public meeting. As reported by Dawn News, the PDM’s Steering Committee released a schedule of six public meetings in four provinces at its meeting on Monday as part of the first phase of this campaign.This was done in line with the decisions taken at the Multilateral Conference (MPC) in Islamabad on 20 September. The decisions taken by the steering committee were announced by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) convenor Ahsan Iqbal in a media briefing with leaders of other PDM constituents. According to Iqbal, the PDM will hold its second in Karachi on 18 October, the third in Quetta on 25 October, the fourth in Peshawar on 22 November, the fifth in Multan on 30 November, and the sixth and last public meeting in Lahore on 13 December .

The alliance has appointed Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman as its first-stage president, to which Iqbal said that members of the steering committee unanimously voted King Pervez Ashraf of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) as senior The vice-president was elected, while Shahid Khaqan Abbasi of PML-N has been nominated for the post of general secretary. The PDM last month attempted to oust the Imran Khan-led government in view of failures in all areas.